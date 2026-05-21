Arab Finance: The Engineering for the Petroleum and Process Industries Company (ENPPI) has won the Budour-Northeast Birba Integrated Project (BBIP) in Oman at a value of $355 million, according to a statement.

The award backs Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) in advancing its environmental goals, including its target of achieving zero routine gas flaring by 2030 through flare gas recovery and enhanced sustainability measures.

It marks ENPPI's first operation in Oman, where the company will serve as the general contractor. The move marks a major step in the company’s regional expansion strategy across the Gulf region.

This follows strong competition from major international energy companies, marking a significant milestone for ENPPI that boosts its ability to compete in regional and global markets.

The project aims to increase the gas processing capacity at the Birba Gathering Station (BGS) from 1.4 million standard cubic meters per day (MMscfd) to 4.2 MMscfd, while maintaining the oil processing capacity at 4,000 MMscfd.

Moreover, the award covers upgrading and improving the gas processing and utilization system to enhance operational efficiency and minimize gas flaring.

ENPPI’s scope of work covers engineering design, procurement, construction, pre-commissioning, commissioning, start-up operations, and six months of post-handover commissioning support.

On the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum 2026 in Riyadh held last January, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi held talks with Oman’s Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals Mohsin Alhadhrami, as both sides tackled ways to maximize the participation of Egyptian companies in implementing infrastructure projects in the Sultanate's oil and gas sector.

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