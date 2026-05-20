Arab Finance: Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides has approved the development and production plan for the Cronos gas field, paving the way for the first shipment of natural gas to Europe via Egypt by 2028, according to a statement.

Christodoulides also affirmed that this decision strengthens the geostrategic and energy position of Cyprus.

On the sidelines of EGYPES 2026, Christodoulides and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnessed the signing of a joint framework agreement to boost natural gas cooperation.

Last March, Cypriot Minister of Energy, Commerce, and Industry Michael Damianos said that a portion of Cypriot gas production would be exported to European markets, with the first shipments of Cypriot gas expected to reach Egypt via the Cronos field in 2028.

Damianos noted at that time that Cyprus has several gas discoveries with estimated reserves of approximately 20 trillion cubic feet.