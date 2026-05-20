Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid held a meeting with Vodafone Egypt executives to discuss opportunities for cooperation in digitization, according to a statement.

The meeting explored ways to accelerate digital transformation efforts and introduce advanced technological solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency, streamlining procedures, and enhancing the overall trade environment.

Farid asserted that the ministry is working to expand the adoption of digital solutions and reinforce electronic integration among relevant government entities to expedite procedures and reduce time and costs for investors and clients.

He also affirmed the need to collaborate with the private sector to leverage modern technological expertise in developing government services.

The minister added that the "TradeTech Sandbox" represents a crucial platform for supporting innovation and testing modern digital solutions related to the trade and investment system.

For their part, Vodafone Egypt executives showcased a number of digital solutions designed to enhance connectivity among trade stakeholders and advance electronic services.

The officials reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s digitization agenda.

Talks further addressed Vodafone Egypt’s possible participation in the TradeTech Sandbox, which will be launched soon.