Egypt’s transit trade volume increased by 35% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said, as the government prepares to introduce new facilities to further boost the sector.

Speaking at a logistics conference organised by the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Kouchouk announced that a package of tax and customs facilities will be presented to the House of Representatives in the coming weeks. The package includes 40 measures designed to simplify procedures for investors, drive trade movement, and reduce customs release times.

To facilitate cross-border trade and benefit from infrastructure developments, exceptional customs facilities have already been implemented, Kouchouk said. These include clearing transit shipments at ports without the need for Advance Cargo Information (ACI) pre-registration.

The government is also providing diverse alternatives to cash guarantees to reduce financial burdens on investors, aiming to maximise transit trade and transform Egypt into a global logistics hub.

“We are committed to enhancing governance and protecting our borders and citizens, and we will not allow the entry of goods that do not conform to specifications,” Kouchouk said.

He added that an updated, mechanised database detailing all customs regulations will be published electronically within days. The ministry is also developing an advanced risk management system aligned with international standards to enhance pre-clearance operations.

Ahmed El Sewedy, chairperson of the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce, said the business community is optimistic about Egypt’s investment opportunities, noting that investment procedures have improved and the current infrastructure stimulates growth.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

