The value Bahrain’s non-oil imports decreased by 17% and non-oil of exports (national origin) decreased by 10% in the first quarter of 2026, according to the Foreign Trade report released by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA).

The kingdom’s trade balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, recorded a deficit of BD195 million in Q1 2026 compared to a deficit of BD307 million in Q1 2025.

Non-oil imports

Non-oil imports during the quarter was BD1.272 billion in comparison with BD1.527 billion for same quarter in 2025.

The top 10 countries for imports recorded 71% of the total value of imports. China ranked first for imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD221 million (17%), followed by the United Arab Emirate with BD165 million (13%) and Saudi Arabia with BD93 million (7%).

Other Aluminium Oxide recorded as the top product imported to Bahrain with a total value of BD72 million (6%), followed by Gold Ingots with BD57 million (4.5%) and Non-Agglomerated Iron Ores and Concentrates being the third with BD54 million (4.2%).

Non-oil exports

On the other hand, the value of non-oil of exports (national origin) reached BD912 million in Q1 2026 in comparison with BD1.017 billion for same quarter in 2025. The top 10 countries accounted for 77% of the total export value.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries in non-oil exports (national origin) category with BD287 million (31%). The UAE was second with BD121 million (13%) and the US was third with BD66 million (7%).

Unwrought Aluminium Alloys was the top products exported in Q1 2026 with BD244 million (27%), followed by Agglomerated Iron Ores and Concentrates Alloyed with a value of BD129 million (14%) and Aluminium Wire not Alloyed with BD66 million (7%).

Non-oil re-exports

The total value of non-oil re-exports decreased by 19% to reach BD165 million during Q1 2026, compared to BD203 million for same quarter in 2025. The top 10 countries in Re-exports accounted for 87% of the re-exported value. The United Arab Emirate ranked first with BD73 million (44%) followed by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with BD36 million (22%) and Singapore with BD10 million (6%).

As per the report, Gold Ingots was the top product re-exported from Bahrain with a value of BD18 million (11%), followed by turbo-jet BD15 million (9%), and Four-Wheel Drive came third with BD14million (8%).

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