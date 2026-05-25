PRAGUE: Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Aaffirmed that the stability of the Gulf region remains a fundamental pillar for the stability of the global economy and international maritime security.

He stated that the GCC member states consistently seek to enhance security, stability, development, and prosperity to serve the mutual interests of the region's peoples and the entire world.

This comes in light of the rapid geopolitical shifts as well as growing security and economic challenges facing the globe, he stressed, underscoring that the strategic partnership between the GCC and the European Union (EU) has further cemented the Council's initiatives.

This statement was delivered during his participation in a panel session on GCC-European strategic links, held today, Saturday, May 23, 2026, in the Czech capital, Prague, on the sidelines of the GLOBSEC Global Security Forum 2026.

Albudaiwi said: "The GCC General Secretariat’s participation in the GLOBSEC Global Security Forum 2026 embodies its keenness to maintain an active presence in regional and international forums. This engagement aims to bolster communication and exchange perspectives with international partners, decision-makers, and experts, thereby supporting efforts to maintain regional and international security while keeping pace with rapid global changes."

He also pointed out that the region has recently witnessed several events that have heavily impacted security and stability. "The GCC states have sustained their continuous diplomatic efforts to de-escalate and defuse tensions in the region, promoting paths of dialogue and diplomacy to protect regional security, stability, and the safety of its peoples," he highlighted, before underscoring the paramount importance of protecting the security of air and maritime corridors, ensuring freedom of navigation, the safety of supply chains, and the stability of global energy markets.

"The stability of the Gulf region remains a fundamental pillar for the stability of the global economy and international maritime security," he reiterated.

Furthermore, he explained that recent developments have proven that the security of Europe and the Middle East has become unprecedentedly interconnected. "Any disruption in the Gulf region and its surrounding maritime passages directly affects the European economy, global energy security, supply chains, and international stability as a whole.'' He stressed that Gulf stability is no longer merely a regional matter, but has become a shared international interest.

Discussing the future of Gulf-European relations, he said that both sides aspire to elevate their ties to broader horizons. He added that the upcoming GCC-EU Summit will contribute to cementing cooperation across numerous fields and achieving the mutual interests of both parties, emphasising the significance of reaching tangible results that serve both sides and elevate their ongoing cooperation.