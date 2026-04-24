MUSCAT: Government entities representing the Sultanate of Oman at the Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona, Spain, are intensifying efforts to highlight Oman’s strategic investment potential. By showcasing the Sultanate’s unique geographical location, rich marine biodiversity, and advanced infrastructure, including world-class ports, cold storage facilities and robust supply chains, Oman’s government bodies aim to localise fisheries industries and boost the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

Noor Al Rawahi

For the first time, Oman is participating with a unified national pavilion at the Seafood Expo Global, a strategic move that has generated significant international interest and high engagement from global industry leaders. Noor Al Rawahi, Head of Marketing Section at the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), said, “The pavilion has garnered widespread praise for Omani seafood products. Industry specialists expressed keen interest in investing or expanding their operations within Oman, particularly in Madayn’s industrial cities, due to the competitive incentives and integrated business environment provided to support the fisheries sector and associated industries.”

Asma Al Hinai

Global Reach

The Sultanate’s participation is a strategic drive to boost fish exports and increase the reach of Omani products in global markets, noted Eng Asma Al Hinai, Head of Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Office at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

Al Hinai emphasised Oman’s focus on attracting quality investments in food processing and forging international partnerships with seafood sector leaders, as well as exchanging expertise and cutting-edge technologies in aquaculture and sustainability. This presence, she added, showcases Oman’s efforts in developing a fully integrated fisheries ecosystem, and therefore elevating product quality and supply chain efficiency to strengthen the Sultanate’s position as a premier regional hub and a globally trusted source of premium marine products.

Maryam Al Ismaili

Maryam Al Ismaili of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), stated, “The Authority’s participation in the exhibition aims to boost Omani seafood exports and support companies operating in its zones to expand into global markets, particularly in Europe. Moreover, the exhibition offers valuable opportunities for international partnerships in the seafood sector, providing a key platform to promote Omani seafood products, highlight the competitiveness and diversity of local products, and showcase their quality standards and internationally recognised certifications.”

Lubna Al Harthi

International Presence

Lubna Al Harthi, Export Development Director at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, stated that the Ministry’s participation, in collaboration with Madayn and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, aims to strengthen the presence of Omani products in international markets, expand export opportunities, and promote the quality and diversity of Oman’s fisheries products.

“The event enabled bilateral meetings with importers and potential partners, while offering insights into the latest trends and technologies in the seafood industry. The participation also supports efforts to boost non-oil exports and expand the global reach of Omani companies, contributing to economic diversification and enhancing competitiveness on a global scale,” Al Harthi added.

It is worthwhile to mention that the Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion at the event features the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, and the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), alongside the participation of eight Omani factories specialising in the processing and packaging of various fish products.

The 32nd edition of the Seafood Expo Global is the largest in the history of the event, with the exhibition area exceeding 53,000 sqm. The event brings together participants from over 80 countries and features 62 national and regional pavilions. This year’s edition also features a dedicated platform for startups and innovators to highlight Aquatech, AI and sustainable aquafeed to the global seafood industry.

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