Nigeria is set to deepen its maritime security architecture, with plans to expand the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, widely known as the Deep Blue Project, as well as ramp up local fish production to curb imports, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has said.

Speaking in Abuja while receiving the leadership of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), the minister said a proposal had been submitted to the federal government to upgrade the Deep Blue Project in order to further strengthen Nigeria’s maritime security architecture. He described the initiative as a game-changer, noting that Nigeria has recorded zero piracy incidents in its waters for more than four years due to the implementation of the globally-acclaimed Deep Blue Project.

“The project, which integrates air, land and sea assets alongside advanced surveillance systems, has significantly improved maritime domain awareness and response capability, restoring confidence among international shipping lines and investors,” the minister said.

He said the improved security has had far-reaching economic and social benefits, not only for Nigeria but across the Gulf of Guinea, once regarded as one of the world’s most dangerous maritime corridors.

Oyetola also said that the planned expansion would consolidate these gains, positioning Nigeria as a leader in maritime security in the West and Central African subregion, while supporting broader economic growth tied to the blue economy.

On fisheries and aquaculture, he said the ministry is prioritising the sector as a key driver of food security, job creation and export earnings. He disclosed that efforts were underway to reactivate fishing terminals nationwide and provide support for artisanal fish farmers.

He pointed to a recent increase in local fish production from 1.1 million metric tonnes to 1.4 million metric tonnes in 2025 — the first such rise in a decade — as evidence of progress, while stressing that more would be done to meet domestic demand and tap into export opportunities.

In a major boost for the sector, Oyetola revealed that the United States had approved Nigeria’s Turtle Excluder Device, a certification that enables shrimp exports to access U.S. and European markets.

He said the development “has unlocked significant foreign exchange earnings, improved the competitiveness of Nigeria’s seafood industry and created jobs along the value chain, from fishing and processing to logistics and export services.”

He assured the NESG of the ministry’s commitment to close collaboration with the private sector to drive reforms and investments across the marine and blue economy sector.

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