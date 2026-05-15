President Tinubu welcomed the investments, emphasising that Nigeria is repositioning itself for greater competitiveness through ongoing economic reforms and infrastructure modernisation.

He said the country is determined to move beyond structural bottlenecks and outdated systems, stressing the need for advanced technology, faster cargo processing, and improved operational efficiency across the nation’s ports.

He emphasised that Nigeria possesses the market scale, talent base, and economic potential to support globally competitive maritime and logistics infrastructure investments, and called on other investors to take advantage of Nigeria’s reform outcomes.

Earlier, the Regional President of APM Terminals Africa-Europe lauded President Tinubu’s reform agenda and policy direction, which he said had strengthened investor confidence and created renewed momentum for long-term infrastructure investments.

He described Nigeria as a strategic stronghold within the company’s African operations, referencing over 20 years of collaboration and substantial existing investments in the country’s port ecosystem.

He further reaffirmed the company’s commitment to expanding investments in Nigeria and disclosed plans to support the development of world-class terminal infrastructure and technology-driven port operations.

He also commended President Tinubu for establishing the National Single Window, which has streamlined trade procedures, improved Customs coordination, and reduced delays in cargo clearance.

In another meeting with executives of Winme Group, President Tinubu called for deeper investment partnerships to unlock Nigeria’s opportunities in logistics, mining, shipping, and integrated infrastructure development.

He stressed the need for integrated investments linking ports, transport systems, processing facilities, and export infrastructure to drive industrial growth and competitiveness.

The delegation expressed confidence in Nigeria’s long-term investment potential, citing the administration’s ongoing economic reforms.

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