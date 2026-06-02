Qatar’s maritime sector continued its upward course in May, with significant increases in container handling, cargo throughput, livestock imports, and vessel arrivals across the country’s main ports operated by Mwani Qatar.

Qatar’s maritime sector continued its upward course in May, with significant increases in container handling, cargo throughput, livestock imports, and vessel arrivals across the country’s main ports operated by Mwani Qatar.

The latest figures underscore the growing role of Qatar’s ports in supporting national trade, food security, logistics efficiency, and regional supply chains.

According to data released by Mwani Qatar, the country’s ports handled more than 73,173 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) during last month, representing a remarkable 44% month-on-month (m-o-m) increase. The strong rise in container traffic reflects growing import and export activity, increased transshipment operations, and the continued expansion of maritime trade through Qatar’s strategic gateways.

The operational performance was supported by the activities of Qatar’s three main ports: Hamad Port, Doha Port, and Al-Ruwais Port. These facilities continue to serve as critical hubs connecting Qatar with major international shipping routes and more than 100 global destinations.

Bulk cargo volumes also recorded substantial growth during the month, exceeding 48,077 tonnes, highlighting increased demand for raw materials and industrial commodities required to support economic and infrastructure activities across the country. General cargo handling reached 2,488 tonnes, reflecting the steady movement of diverse commercial goods through Qatar’s maritime gateways.

Qatar’s ports processed around 20,070 heads of livestock during the same period. Such constant flow of livestock imports has been playing a vital role in strengthening the nation’s food security strategy and ensuring stable supplies to the local market, particularly amid growing consumer demand especially during the recent Eid holidays.

In the meantime, vessel traffic demonstrated positive momentum, as a total of 100 ships called at Qatar’s ports during the month, marking an 8% increase compared with April in the same year, which indicates a growing confidence among international shipping lines in Qatar’s port infrastructure, operational efficiency, and logistics capabilities.

May's results represent a significant improvement over the previous month's performance, when Qatar’s ports handled 50,738 TEUs, 8,600 tonnes of bulk cargo, 9,379 heads of livestock, and 93 vessels. The month-on-month gains clearly show accelerating trade activity and stronger cargo flows across multiple sectors.

Qatar’s maritime sector has benefited from sustained investments in advanced port infrastructure, digital logistics solutions, and expanded shipping connectivity. Hamad Port, in particular, has strengthened its position as one of the region’s leading maritime hubs, handling approximately 1.44mn TEUs during 2025 and serving as a key transshipment centre for regional and international trade.

Besides, the latest figures align with broader growth trends recorded during Q1 2026, when Qatar’s ports handled more than 291,000 TEUs, over 237,000 tonnes of general cargo, and around 200,000 tonnes of bulk cargo, demonstrating the sector’s sustained expansion throughout the year.

The continued growth in cargo volumes and vessel movements reinforces Qatar’s strategic position as a logistics and maritime gateway linking Asia, Europe, Africa, and the wider Gulf region. Supported by world-class infrastructure, efficient customs procedures, and expanding shipping networks, the country’s ports remain central to achieving the objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in the areas of economic diversification, trade facilitation, and sustainable growth.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

