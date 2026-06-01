DP World and the Government of the Dominican Republic will invest an additional US$100 million to expand logistics and warehousing infrastructure at the DP World Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in Caucedo.

Unveiled during the 12th World Free Zones Congress 2026, the investment is in addition to the US$760 million previously committed, further strengthening the country’s role as a manufacturing and logistics hub for the Americas.

In May 2025, DP World signed a US$760 million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of the Dominican Republic to expand the Port of Caucedo and its Free Trade Zone.

The latest investment, with the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs, will support the development of new warehouse infrastructure and increase overall logistics capacity, further integrating port, free zone, and logistics services at Caucedo to meet growing regional demand.

DP World plays a significant role in driving economic growth, employment, and trade connectivity across the Dominican Republic, according to independent research by Oxford Economics.

The UK-based researchers found DP World supported nearly 5,000 jobs nationwide and could increase goods exports to $2.4 billion by 2035. The port handled US$13.3 billion in total trade in 2024.

Morten Johansen, COO of DP World in the Americas, said, “The Dominican Republic is increasingly central to regional trade in the Americas. This additional US$100 million investment builds on our previously announced commitment, helping position Caucedo as a fully integrated logistics platform capable of supporting long-term trade and industrial growth.”

Manuel Martínez, CEO of DP World in the Dominican Republic, said, “By expanding logistics and warehousing infrastructure in the Caucedo Free Trade Zone, we are enabling customers to scale more efficiently while strengthening the Dominican Republic’s competitiveness as a regional trade hub.”