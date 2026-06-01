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MOSCOW: Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Saudi Aramco has raised official selling prices for liquefied petroleum gas by between 1% and 3% in June, while Algeria's Sonatrach has cut them by between 18% and 31% due to higher supply in the Mediterranean market, traders said on Monday.
Saudi Aramco's June OSPs increased by $10 per metric ton to $760 a ton for propane and by $20 a ton to $820 per ton for butane.
Propane and butane are types of LPG with different boiling points. LPG is mainly used as fuel for cars, heating and as a feedstock for other petrochemicals.
Sonatrach decreased its June propane OSP by $125 a ton to $575 and for butane by $270 a ton to $610 .
Saudi Aramco's OSPs are used as a reference for contracts to supply LPG from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region.
Sonatrach's OSPs are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean and Black Sea region, including Turkey. (Editing by Kirsten Donovan)