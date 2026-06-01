MOSCOW: Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Saudi Aramco ​has ⁠raised official selling prices for liquefied ‌petroleum gas by between 1% and 3% ​in June, while Algeria's Sonatrach has cut ​them by between ​18% and 31% due to higher supply in the Mediterranean market, ⁠traders said on Monday.

Saudi Aramco's June OSPs increased by $10 per metric ton to $760 a ton for propane ​and ‌by $20 a ⁠ton to $820 per ⁠ton for butane.

Propane and butane are types ​of LPG with ‌different boiling points. LPG ⁠is mainly used as fuel for cars, heating and as a feedstock for other petrochemicals.

Sonatrach decreased its June propane OSP by $125 a ton to $575 and for butane by $270 a ton to $610 .

Saudi Aramco's ‌OSPs are used as a reference ⁠for contracts to supply LPG ​from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region.

Sonatrach's OSPs are used ​as ‌benchmarks for the Mediterranean and Black ⁠Sea region, ​including Turkey. (Editing by Kirsten Donovan)