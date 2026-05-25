Saudi Arabia - Arabian Pipes Company (APC) has announced the signing of a contract with Saudi Aramco for the manufacturing and supply of steel pipes, with a total value of around SR48 million ($12.83 million).

The company said the contract was signed on May 20 and will run for a period of eight months. The financial impact of the agreement is expected to be reflected during the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027, according to an APC filing at Saudi Stock Exchange.

Arabian Pipes Company (APC), one of Saudi Arabia’s leading steel pipe manufacturers, supplies welded steel pipes for the oil, gas, water and infrastructure sectors. The company has been involved in several major energy and utility projects across the kingdom and the wider region.

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