Doha, Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ahli Bank to collaborate on initiatives that support fintech innovation, digital transformation, and the continued development of Qatar’s financial services sector.

The MoU will leverage the QFC Digital Assets Lab to develop digital financial solutions and explore digital assets and tokenisation use cases.

Both parties will collaborate closely with technology providers, startups, and broader ecosystem partners to advance the development, adoption, and commercialisation of emerging financial technologies.

The partnership will also support the rollout of pilot programmes with QFC technology firms to accelerate real-world implementation and market readiness of innovative solutions.

The MoU further provides a framework for the joint organisation of events, workshops, and knowledge-sharing initiatives aimed at building capability and strengthening industry engagement. Ongoing coordination between the QFC and Ahli Bank is poised to align priorities and unlock new opportunities as the partnership progresses.

Commenting on the MoU, Chief Executive Officer of QFC Mansoor Rashid Al Khater said, “this MoU with Ahli Bank marks a significant step in our efforts to build a dynamic and forward-looking financial ecosystem in Qatar. By combining our strengths and leveraging the QFC Digital Assets Lab, we are creating the conditions for fintech innovation to thrive and for digital financial solutions to move from concept to market. We look forward to working closely with Ahli Bank and the broader ecosystem to drive meaningful progress in digital transformation across the sector.”

For his part, Chief Executive Officer of Ahli Bank Hassan Alefrangi said, “At Ahli Bank, we see innovation and strategic collaboration as key enablers of the future of banking. Our partnership with Qatar Financial Centre reflects a shared ambition to support the growth of fintech and accelerate digital transformation across the financial sector. Through this collaboration and Ahli Bank’s strong presence on the ground, we look forward to exploring opportunities that strengthen digital capabilities, encourage knowledge exchange, and contribute to the development of a more agile and progressive financial landscape in Qatar.”

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