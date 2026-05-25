Air Arabia Egypt has announced the launch of its new non-stop flights between Alexandria and Amman, starting June 15, 2026.

The newly added route will connect Borg Al Arab International Airport and Amman City Airport with four weekly non-stop flights, offering customers convenient and affordable travel options between Egypt and Jordan.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, stated: “We are glad to introduce our new non-stop service between Alexandria and Amman as part of our growing network from Egypt. This route reflects our continued commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and providing our customers with affordable and value-driven travel options. We look forward to the start of this new service and are confident it will further support tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between both countries.”

Air Arabia Egypt operates from its airport bases in Alexandria and Cairo, offering non-stop connectivity across the Middle East and Europe.

With the addition of Amman, the carrier’s growing network includes Milan-Bergamo, Abha, Dammam, Gassim, Gizan, Hail, Jeddah, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, Kuwait, Muscat and Istanbul (Sabiha).

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