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RABAT: Morocco's state-owned carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) said on Saturday it would temporarily suspend several routes to African and European destinations due to rising jet fuel prices, elevated operating costs and weak demand.
Tensions in the Middle East have driven a surge in global jet fuel prices, putting pressure on carriers and prompting temporary route suspensions.
RAM will pause flights linking Moroccan airports with several African cities of Bangui, Brazzaville, Kinshasa, Douala, Yaounde and Libreville, the airline said in a statement.
It will also halt flights to the European destinations of Malaga, Barcelona, Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseille and Brussels. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi Editing by Bernadette Baum)