RABAT: Morocco's state-owned carrier Royal ​Air ⁠Maroc (RAM) said on ‌Saturday it would temporarily suspend several ​routes to African and ​European destinations due to ​rising jet fuel prices, elevated operating ⁠costs and weak demand.

Tensions in the Middle East have driven a ​surge ‌in global jet ⁠fuel ⁠prices, putting pressure on carriers ​and prompting temporary ‌route suspensions.

RAM ⁠will pause flights linking Moroccan airports with several African cities of Bangui, Brazzaville, Kinshasa, Douala, Yaounde and Libreville, the airline said in ‌a statement.

It will also halt ⁠flights to ​the European destinations of Malaga, Barcelona, Lyon, Bordeaux, ​Marseille ‌and Brussels. (Reporting by ⁠Ahmed Eljechtimi Editing ​by Bernadette Baum)