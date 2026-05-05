Saudi Arabia launched the second gateway of the Makkah Route Initiative in Morocco at the initiative’s hall at Rabat-Salé International Airport.

The launch was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Morocco Dr Sami Al-Saleh and Moroccan Minister of Endowments Ahmed Toufiq.

The Makkah Route Initiative aims to provide high-quality services to pilgrims from beneficiary countries travelling to the Kingdom, reported Saudi Press Agency.

It includes receiving pilgrims and completing procedures in their home countries with ease, starting with electronic issuance of Hajj visas and collection of biometric data.

Procedures continue through the General Directorate of Passports to finalise entry requirements at the departure airport after verifying compliance with health regulations.

The initiative also includes coding and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom.

Pilgrims are then transported directly by buses to their residences in Makkah and Madinah via designated routes, while partner entities handle luggage delivery.

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