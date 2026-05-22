ABU DHABI - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, today celebrated the inaugural flight of its new service to Salalah, introducing a direct connection between Abu Dhabi and Oman's southern coastal city.

The new route will operate year-round, launching with two weekly flights on 21 May and increasing to five flights per week from 15 June to coincide with the Khareef season, when Salalah's coastline and mountains transform into vibrant green landscapes.

The introduction of flights to Salalah reflects Etihad's commitment to expanding its regional network, offering guests across the airline's global network seamless and consistent access to one of the Gulf's most bucket-list destinations. The new Salalah route is Etihad's second destination in Oman, complementing its long-standing operations to Muscat, which celebrates 20 years of operation this year.

With a flight time of under two hours, the new route offers an easy and refreshing summer escape for travellers from Abu Dhabi, and across Etihad's expanding global network; connecting the UAE capital directly with Salalah's unique seasonal landscape.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said: "Launching services to Salalah marks an exciting new chapter in Etihad's commitment to strengthening connectivity to Oman. For 20 years now, our operations to Muscat have played an important role in connecting communities and cultures, and this new route builds on that proud history.

"Salalah is a truly unique destination, renowned for its lush landscapes, pristine beaches, and rich cultural heritage, particularly during the Khareef season, when it transforms into one of the Arabian Peninsula's most captivating holiday escapes. We are delighted to offer our guests easier access to this exceptional destination while continuing to support tourism growth across our network."