The International Air Transport Association (IATA) presented data showing Egypt’s strong aviation growth outlook and called for continued collaboration between government and industry to ensure that future growth is supported by cost-effective infrastructure, globally aligned regulation, and progress on sustainability.

IATA’s long-term passenger traffic outlook for Egypt shows:

In the mid-range scenario, demand is forecast to grow by 3.4% annually from 2024 to 2050. This places Egypt above the global average growth rate (3.1%) over the long horizon.

In the high-range scenario, demand is forecast to grow by 3.8% annually.

“Egypt has a strong aviation growth potential that can underpin prosperity. The opportunity is clear: more connectivity, more jobs, more trade, and more tourism. Airlines are investing for growth, and the regulatory environment must keep pace. That means infrastructure that is efficient and cost-effective, regulation that follows global standards, and policies that keep aviation sustainable. IATA is working with the Government of Egypt and industry partners to ensure aviation can deliver its full economic and social value,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President Operations, Safety and Security.

Cost-effective infrastructure: As Egypt invests in and partners on airport and ANSP infrastructure, including major airport developments at Cairo International Airport, Alexandria International Airport, and Sphinx International Airport, IATA urges early and meaningful consultation with airline users. This will help ensure that infrastructure investment is demand-driven, cost-efficient, and aligned with global best practices. The goal is to deliver needed capacity safely and efficiently, without placing unnecessary financial burdens on airlines and passengers.

Balanced passenger rights: IATA welcomes the collaboration underway on the review of Egypt’s passenger rights regulations. This review is an opportunity to draw on global expertise, align with international best practices, avoid unnecessary regulatory burdens, and deliver the best outcomes for passengers and the airlines that serve them.

Support for SAF development: IATA encourages continued government-industry collaboration to create the right policy framework for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) development, one that supports investment, aligns with internationally recognized sustainability standards, and enables SAF to become commercially viable and scalable. Encouragingly, Egypt’s Ministry of Civil Aviation has reinforced its commitment to aviation’s net zero carbon emissions by 2050 target by advancing plans for SAF production, supporting Egypt’s ambition to become a regional hub for lower-carbon aviation.

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