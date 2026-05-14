Muscat – Asyad Group on Wednesday announced the operational readiness of the Muscat Airport Free Zone (MAFZ), aimed at attracting global companies and economic projects while opening new opportunities for collaboration with the private sector.

The initiative also strengthens the integrated logistics solutions offered by Asyad Group, enhancing Oman’s connectivity with regional and international markets.

Asyad Group on Wednesday signed its first usufruct agreement with Nama Real Estate Company for the construction and operation of a business complex spanning 25,000sqm within the free zone.

The agreement marks the official launch of investments and projects in the zone, creating a business environment directly linked to the group’s global logistics services, including free zones, economic cities, ports, and maritime and land transport networks. The integrated ecosystem is expected to provide investors with operational synergies that enhance supply chain efficiency and connect various logistics services through a unified platform.

Signed on the sidelines of the 21st Oman Real Estate, Design & Build Exhibition and Conference, the agreement was concluded in the presence of H E Dr Khalfan Saeed al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, and H E Anwar Hilal Hamdoon al Jabri, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.

The project will feature a modern business complex comprising smart offices and fully equipped workspaces designed to serve regional and international companies. It is expected to further strengthen the Muscat Airport Free Zone’s position as a leading destination for corporate headquarters and investment services in Oman.

The agreement follows the completion of Phase One of MAFZ, which spans 400,000sqm. The development includes key infrastructure such as an internal road network, water, electricity and telecommunications utilities, as well as a dedicated services building to facilitate investor support and procedures.

Faisal Ali Al Balushi, Director of Muscat Airport Free Zone, said, “Partnership with the private sector is a cornerstone of building a world-class logistics and investment ecosystem in Oman. This project with Nama Real Estate embodies that vision and supports our ongoing efforts to advance the objectives of the Oman Investment Authority and the goals of Oman Vision 2040.”

Hilal Abdullah Al Hawqani, Chairman of Nama Real Estate, said the company would leverage its real estate development expertise to establish and operate a world-class business complex focused on providing flexible and sustainable work environments. He added that the project supports the growth of companies and investment ventures of all sizes while enhancing the quality of commercial real estate assets within the free zone.

The project forms part of MAFZ’s efforts to strengthen its position as an integrated regional hub for business and logistics services. The free zone continues to expand its ecosystem, targeting sectors such as e-commerce, logistics, pharmaceuticals, precious metals and aviation-related services, leveraging its strategic location adjacent to Muscat International Airport to connect investors with regional and global markets.

Investors will benefit from a comprehensive package of incentives, including 100% foreign ownership, customs exemptions, tax exemptions and streamlined procedures through a dedicated one-stop-shop service. These advantages reinforce the zone’s position as a competitive destination for high-quality investment and an integrated business environment that supports long-term growth and expansion.