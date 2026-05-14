Several airports within Saudi Arabia’s Cluster 2 Airports have earned Airport Carbon Accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI), demonstrating their growing commitment to environmental sustainability at different stages of progress.

Arar Airport has reached Level 4+, one of the program’s highest tiers, which requires airports to implement advanced policies and strategies aimed at reducing absolute carbon emissions in line with global best practices.

Meanwhile, several other airports have achieved Level 2 accreditation, including King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan, Najran Airport, Sharurah Airport, Wadi Al-Dawasir Airport, and Al-Wajh Airport.

At this level, airports are expected to establish emissions reduction targets and show measurable improvements in reducing their carbon footprint.

The ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation program is a globally recognised framework that independently evaluates and certifies airports’ carbon management efforts across seven progressive levels, ultimately guiding participants toward carbon neutrality.

Together, these milestones highlight Cluster 2 Airports’ broader commitment to environmental sustainability and align with national efforts under the Saudi Civil Aviation Environmental Sustainability Program and the Saudi Green Initiative.

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