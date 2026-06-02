Kuwait - Kuwait International Airport resumed operations on Monday, receiving and operating flights from Arab and foreign carriers as part of a phased reopening plan following repair, development, and upgrades to operational systems and technical facilities.

Terminal 1 (T1) witnessed the return of arriving and departing passengers, with airport authorities implementing operational procedures aimed at ensuring smooth air traffic flow and facilitating travel processes.

All key facilities and services were made available to support incoming and outgoing flights under the approved plan.

The reopening marks part of broader efforts to enhance the efficiency of Kuwait’s air transport sector and restore full operational capacity to meet passenger demand and airline requirements.

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