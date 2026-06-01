In celebration of International Cabin Crew Day, flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing low-cost airline, announced the graduation of its 76th group of cabin crew since its 2017 launch.

25 recruits from Saudi Arabia and Tunisia completed a rigorous seven-week training program at flyadeal’s Jeddah headquarters, covering safety, service, and operational readiness.

They are now joining the airline’s fleet, prepared to deliver seamless onboard experiences.

flyadeal’s cabin crew community has grown to over 700 professionals, representing 16 nationalities and speaking 12 languages, making up around 40% of the workforce and highlighting the carrier’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and investment in frontline talent.

Ghizlane Rabii, flyadeal Senior Cabin Crew Services Manager, said: “On International Cabin Crew Day, we are proud to welcome our newest group of highly trained individuals who represent the spirit and professional standards of flyadeal. The graduation reinforces flyadeal’s dedication to nurture the next generation of aviation professionals.”

Rabii added: “Our cabin crew are flyadeal ambassadors, at the heart of our operation and investing in their development ensures we continue to deliver safe, efficient, and customer-focused journeys as we grow.” -TradeArabia News Service

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