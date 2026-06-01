Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost carrier, announced the relaunch of direct flights between Kuwait and Budapest, Hungary on the sidelines of the UEFA Champions League final match in Budapest.

This route further expands Jazeera’s growing European network and offers travelers another attractive destination for their summer holidays.

The service will commence on July 16, 2026, and operate three times a week, with flights now open for booking through the airline's website, mobile application, and call center.

Budapest joins Milan Bergamo and London Luton in Jazeera’s Europen network this summer.

The addition of Budapest reflects the airline's continued focus on providing affordable, convenient connectivity between Kuwait and key leisure, cultural, and business destinations across Europe.

Speaking from Budapest, just before the UEFA Cup Final between PSG and Arsenal at the Puskas stadium, Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: "We are pleased to bring Budapest back to our network, giving our customers even more choice when planning their summer travels. Budapest has consistently been a popular destination, offering a unique blend of history, culture, architecture, and vibrant city life. The relaunch of this route further strengthens our European footprint as we continue to build a network focused on convenience, value, and direct connectivity." -TradeArabia News Service

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