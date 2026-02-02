MUSCAT: Oman Air on Saturday operated its first direct flight to Taif, launching a new route with three services a week as it seeks to strengthen travel links between Oman and Saudi Arabia and support two-way tourism flows.

The new destination offers Omani travellers direct access to Taif — known for its mild climate and location near Mecca — while aiming to attract visitors from Saudi Arabia to Oman and connect them onward via Muscat International Airport.

Mike Rutter, chief commercial officer, said the launch reflects the carrier’s commitment to expand its network in line with market demand and regional travel needs and will support business, religious and leisure travel.

Taif becomes Oman Air’s fifth destination in Saudi Arabia, joining Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Madinah; and the service is operated using Boeing 737 aircraft.

In an interview with Oman Observer on the sidelines of the launch, Rutter said the airline’s route and capacity investments over the past 12 months had added nearly RO 800 million to Oman’s economy and that additional services into Salalah — starting with Moscow–Salalah — could add more than RO 320 million to the economy of Dhofar through tourism and related activity, aligning with Oman Vision 2040 goals.

On Saudi Arabia, he said adding Taif strengthens journey flexibility by allowing travellers to enter via one city and depart from another, which he expects to serve both business traffic and rising religious travel demand during peak periods.

Rutter said Oman Air increased capacity to Salalah by 19% in 2025 and by a further 20% in the first three months of 2026. For the full year, he said the airline expects domestic capacity to rise by 30% and international capacity by 425%, with more network announcements due mid-year for capacity to be deployed in the October–November period, including Far East destinations.

He also said the airline is receiving a Boeing 737-8 (MAX) as part of its fleet plan, describing the carrier as transformed and back in positive growth.

