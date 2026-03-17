DOHA: Qatar Airways announced that it will operate a limited number of flights to and from Doha from March 18 to 28.

In a statement on Monday, the airline said that it continues to suspend part of its operational activities currently in light of the ongoing closure of the State of Qatar's airspace, emphasizing at the same time its continued efforts to support passengers whose flights are affected and to work on facilitating their return to their families and destinations.

Qatar Airways confirmed that it is working intensively to ensure the continuity of its services and is preparing to resume its operational activities fully and safely as soon as an announcement is issued by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority regarding the reopening of airspace, based on the approval of the competent authorities.

The company stated that the limited flight schedule has been enhanced to provide greater flexibility for passengers wishing to travel during this period.

It called on passengers to view the updated flight schedule via the Qatar Airways website, the company's official application, or by contacting a travel agent.

It also noted that passengers with confirmed bookings to one of the destinations included in the new flight schedule will be contacted to provide them with details regarding their flights, urging them to ensure their contact information is updated via the website or application.

The company pointed out that flight schedules may be subject to modification or cancellation, according to operational or regulatory conditions, safety requirements, or any circumstances beyond its control.

Qatar Airways urged passengers not to head to the departure airport unless they have a confirmed and valid booking for travel.

As part of the facilities provided to passengers who have confirmed bookings for travel between February 28 and March 28, Qatar Airways explained that they can benefit from one of the following two options: changing the travel date twice to a new date up to April 30, without any fees when rebooking flights operated by the company via the link qatarairways.com/rebook, or receiving a full refund of the unused value of the ticket.

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