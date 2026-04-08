Flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing low-cost airline, has launched scheduled flights from Riyadh to the northwestern region of Neom.

The four-times-a-week service connecting the Saudi capital with Neom Bay Airport primarily serves commuter and worker traffic in the kingdom’s network of mega infrastructure projects in Tabuk Province.

The route is flyadeal’s second to Neom, already served twice a week from Dammam in the Eastern Province.

Opened in 2019, Neom Bay is the provincial state’s fourth airport.

Lloyd Misquitta, flyadeal Acting Chief Commercial Officer, said: “The new Riyadh – Neom route underscores flyadeal’s commitment to create air corridors that support the government’s drive to build significant economic infrastructure across the Kingdom.

“Neom is a prime example of key development focus, at the centre of several giga projects in Saudi Arabia. The destination builds on flyadeal’s continued efforts to develop new routes and increase frequencies in our home market, now representing 70 per cent of the airline’s overall capacity.”

Both flyadeal’s Neom routes are operated with Airbus A320 family aircraft, each with 186 seats in an all-Economy Class configuration.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

