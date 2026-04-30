Muscat – Oman has successfully secured the hosting rights for the International Water Loss Conference in 2028. This prestigious event is organised by the International Water Association (IWA) and is held every two years to address global challenges in water management. By winning the bid, Oman marks a significant milestone as the first country in the Middle East region to host this specific gathering.

The conference serves as a vital platform for experts and policymakers to review innovative solutions and exchange best practices regarding the reduction of water loss. Furthermore, the summit will focus on enhancing the efficiency of water distribution networks and improving all related utility services to ensure sustainable water security.