Kuwait's State Audit Bureau (SAB) has given conditional approval to proceed with the KD74.703 million ($243.1 million) Shuwaikh water distribution complex project to the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, a report said.

The contract for the project will cover the construction, completion, maintenance and full development of the complex, along with the associated works, said the Arab Times report.

Earlier, the ministry obtained approval from the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) to award the project to the bidder that met all the technical specifications and conditions.

The tender was referred SAB on March 12 for pre-audit and review procedures. The contract is expected to be finalised soon, provided there are no further comments from the bureau, it said.

Tags: Kuwait City SAB Shuwaikh

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