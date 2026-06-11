The Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), NVIDIA, private equity firm KKR and Vistra have launched Helix Digital Infrastructure, with more than $10 billion in long-duration capital commitments.

The new company, which will be led by Adam Selipsky, former CEO of Amazon Web Services, aims to build the next generation of large-scale infrastructure needed to support surging global demand for artificial intelligence (AI).

KIA, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, adds long-term capital and global investment reach while NVIDIA will serve as a strategic technology partner. Vistra, among the largest integrated power companies in the United States, will act as the preferred power provider for Helix.

Following the initial commitments from founding investors, Helix plans to welcome additional institutional investors, potentially expanding its capital base as demand for AI infrastructure continues to surge.

Kuwait, among the top oil producers in the world, has in recent years moved to diversify away from oil and into future-focused technologies. KIA has invested about $9 billion in AI and digital sectors over the past five years.

KIA and NVIDIA are among the anchor investors in Brookfield’s Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Fund (BAIIF), a vehicle set up last year targeting $10 billion in equity commitments as part of a wider $100 billion global AI infrastructure programme.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com