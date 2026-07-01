Flowserve Corporation (FLS), a provider of flow control products and services, has completed its all-cash acquisition of Trillium Flow Technologies’ Valves Division (TVD) for $490 million, plus working capital adjustments.

TVD is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered, mission-critical valves and flow control equipment used in nuclear and traditional power generation, industrial, and critical infrastructure sectors.

With nearly 200 years of engineering heritage, TVD serves a diverse global customer base across high-growth end markets.

The acquisition strengthens Flowserve’s position by expanding its product portfolio, particularly in specialised valve and actuation technologies.

It also enhances the company’s capabilities in power and nuclear applications while adding scalable service offerings.

The deal is expected to broaden Flowserve’s reach across both conventional and emerging infrastructure markets.

“We are pleased to welcome the TVD team to Flowserve,” said Scott Rowe, Flowserve President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have positioned Flowserve to identify and win in growth sectors, such as nuclear, that drive sustainable and profitable long-term growth. TVD strengthens our position in the accelerating power and nuclear markets and enables us to build on the deep customer relationships we have already developed in this space. Our disciplined approach to capital allocation led to this transaction, which we expect to enhance growth and margin expansion."

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