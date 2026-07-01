DP World has reached a significant milestone in the modernisation of the Port of Tartous with the arrival of the first of three new Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs).

The delivery marks the first major investment under the company’s 30-year concession agreement with the Syrian Government following its signing last year, and the start of a long-term programme to transform the port into a more efficient, modern and competitive gateway for regional trade.

Fahad Al Banna, Chief Executive Officer, DP World Tartous, said, “The arrival of the first of our new Mobile Harbour Cranes marks the first major milestone in the transformation of the Port of Tartous. This is the first of a series of investments that will enhance the port's capacity, efficiency and reliability, enabling us to better serve our customers and support Syria's growing trade needs. By investing in world-class infrastructure, technology and our people, we are creating a modern gateway that will strengthen supply chains, attract new trade opportunities and contribute to the country's long-term economic recovery.”

The first crane arrived on 29th June, with two additional units scheduled for delivery by August. Each crane is capable of handling approximately 2 million tonnes of cargo annually, significantly increasing the port's overall cargo-handling capability.

Once fully operational, the three cranes are expected to increase the port's cargo-handling capacity by approximately 40 percent enabling it to accommodate larger vessels, reduce vessel turnaround times and handle higher volumes of containers, bulk cargo and breakbulk shipments. These enhancements will strengthen Syria's import and export capabilities while supporting growing trade volumes with enhanced operational capacity, flexibility and efficiency.

The cranes form part of DP World's total US$800 million investment programme, which includes infrastructure upgrades, the introduction of modern cargo-handling equipment, digitalisation and operational improvements to support Syria's growing trade and economic recovery while positioning the port as a competitive gateway for regional and international trade.

Alongside the deployment of new assets, the programme includes extensive training and skills development for local employees, enhancing technical capabilities, embedding operational excellence and creating sustainable long-term employment opportunities.

Located on Syria's Mediterranean coast, the Port of Tartous is strategically positioned to connect Southern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, playing a vital role in facilitating regional trade and supporting Syria's long-term economic recovery.