Bahrain is witnessing a dramatic shift in commuting habits, with public transport usage soaring to record levels and reaching as many as 73,000 passenger trips a day during major occasions, signalling what a Cabinet minister says is the beginning of a major transport revolution across the kingdom.

The striking figures were revealed yesterday by Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa during his keynote address at the Bahrain Smart Cities Summit 2026 at the Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention and Spa.

According to the minister, Bahrain’s public transport system is now averaging 33,000 passenger trips on ordinary weekdays, surging to 50,000 trips during weekends, while national events and peak occasions push demand to an unprecedented 73,000 daily journeys.

“Public transport usage has been increasing steadily, with daily averages now reaching 33,000 trips, rising to 50,000 during weekends and as high as 73,000 on special occasions,” said Dr Shaikh Abdulla.

He said the sharp rise reflects growing confidence in Bahrain’s expanding public transport infrastructure as authorities intensify efforts to reduce private car dependency and improve sustainable mobility.

The minister revealed that government plans are centred around strengthening the public transport network by expanding feeder services and integrating a future metro system that will transform commuting over the next decade.

“The Bahrain Metro project will be the most important transformation point in the coming years,” he said.

“The first phase will include two main routes stretching 29km and covering 20 stations, significantly strengthening public transport, easing congestion and supporting Bahrain’s sustainability goals.”

The first metro corridor is expected to connect Bahrain International Airport to Seef District, forming a key transport spine for residents and visitors.

Beyond roads and rail, Dr Shaikh Abdulla said Bahrain has rapidly positioned itself as a regional logistics powerhouse through heavy investment in digital infrastructure and smart port operations.

He highlighted the remarkable global rise of Khalifa Bin Salman Port, which has now been ranked 19th globally in port operational efficiency and seventh worldwide for container handling performance.

“Khalifa Bin Salman Port is the cornerstone of Bahrain’s national logistics system,” he said.

“It has been selected among the world’s top five ports that achieved exceptional performance improvements over recent years.”

The minister said Bahrain’s advantage lies in its fully integrated land, sea and air logistics ecosystem, supported by links to Saudi Arabia through the King Fahd Causeway and the future King Hamad Causeway.

He added Bahrain’s near 100 per cent fibre-optic network coverage had already placed the kingdom ahead of many regional competitors.

“Digital transformation is no longer optional – it is an absolute necessity,” said Dr Shaikh Abdulla.

He added Bahrain is now laying the foundations for a future where smart transport, autonomous vehicles and connected infrastructure could permanently change how the kingdom moves.

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