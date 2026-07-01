Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) has announced the signing of an exclusive distribution partnership with Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages Company under which AKI will exclusively manage the UAE distribution and growth for household brands Rani, Vimto and Barbican.

As per the deal with Aujan, one of the region’s most established beverage companies with a 120-year heritage and longstanding legacy of category leadership across the GCC, AKI will leverage its full route-to-market capabilities across modern trade, traditional trade, supermarkets, self-service, fuel stations, hotels, restaurants and catering sectors and e-commerce.

The partnership was officially cemented at a ceremony and was signed by Zaid S. Al Khayyat, Managing Director of Al Khayyat Investments and Abdulla Aujan, the Chairman of Aujan Group Holding.

Under this, AKI and Aujan will work together to deepen distribution, sharpen trade execution, accelerate e-commerce, drive consumer-led innovation and build category leadership by executing with excellence.

Al Khayyat said this new partnership represents another step in expanding its collaboration with the globally-recognised brands, underscoring the group’s commitment to delivering a superior experience to customers and consumers across the UAE.

“We are delighted to welcome Aujan to the AKI portfolio of partners, and confident in the positive impact our joint efforts will no doubt have on the national food and beverage industry,” he added.

On the strategic partnership, Aujan said the group had spent over a century building brands that are woven into the fabric of everyday life across the Middle East and beyond.

“Partnering with AKI, a company that shares our unwavering commitment to excellence, consumer desire, customer service, and long-term value creation, marks a defining moment in our UAE journey, he stated.

“The opportunity ahead of us is genuinely exciting; two businesses with complementary strengths, deep regional roots, and aligned ambitions, coming together to unlock growth that neither could achieve alone. Together, we will shape the beverage industry for the next generation,” he added.

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