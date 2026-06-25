LuLu Group chairman Yusufali MA delivers a speech while Mohammed bin Ali al-Athbah, president of the Central Municipal Council, and Dr Mohamed Althaf, LuLu Group Global director, look on.

LuLu Group is progressing with a major retail expansion in Qatar, anchoring its next phase of growth around a substantial investment pipeline of QR500mn to boost its footprint across the country, according to chairman Yusufali MA.

Yusufali made the announcement during the LuLu Hypermarket’s celebration of its 1mn members in the LuLu Happiness loyalty programme held Wednesday at its Al Gharaffa branch.

“We will expand our footprint here. The group has a project in the pipeline with investments worth QR500mn in this great country of Qatar. Other developments include the opening of new stores located in Baraha Town, Al Waab, and Qetaifan Island,” Yusufali emphasised.

Speaking to Gulf Times on the sidelines of the event, Yusufali revealed that the group is expected to complete the three upcoming projects “within the next eight to 10 months.” He also said there are “three other projects that are in advanced stages of negotiations.”

“We are very thankful to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani, as well as the government of Qatar, for their wholehearted support for these commercial initiatives,” he said, adding that he called on HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal al-Thani earlier in the day.

Last month, LuLu Hypermarket signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Baraha Town to open a new flagship store within its mixed-use project in the Abu Hamour area, according to a press statement.

The statement also noted that the new store is set to feature a contemporary yet vibrant design and an enhanced shopping experience that meets the aspirations of the local community and visitors alike.

The partnership comes as part of the ongoing preparations for the opening of Baraha Town in the first quarter of 2027, a project set to become Qatar’s largest fully air-conditioned destination offering retail, residential, and office spaces, the statement added.

The newly achieved milestone for the loyalty programme reflects the growing consumer base of the group, which currently operates 24 hypermarkets and supermarkets across the country.

Yusufali noted that reaching 1mn members is a highly significant step that reflects the trust and loyalty of their customers.

Reflecting on past challenges, Yusufali lauded the resilience of the local operations since the beginning of the February 28 regional crisis, citing the key role of Dr Mohamed Althaf, LuLu Group Global director; Shanavas PM, regional director of LuLu Hypermarket Qatar; and Shaijan MO, director of LuLu Hypermarket Qatar, including their entire operational teams.

Yusufali emphasised that the company worked around the clock to ensure there was no shortage of food products or any inflation in prices, even during the observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He credited the Qatari government and the country’s leadership for making this supply stability possible. According to Yusufali, “the wholehearted support of the authorities” ensured that products arrived on time and that essential services, including electricity, water, and food supplies, remained entirely unaffected throughout the period.

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