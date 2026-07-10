SHARJAH - Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah recorded remarkable visitor numbers during the first half of 2026, welcoming more than two million visitors and reaffirming its position as a preferred destination for shopping and purchasing fresh food products.

The market continues to serve as a popular destination for families and visitors from across the emirate and beyond, offering high-quality products, diverse choices, and integrated services.

The market continues to attract growing numbers of visitors, supported by a modern shopping environment that adheres to the highest standards of quality and safety, while providing convenient access to services and facilities that meet the needs of different customer segments.

Eng. Abdullah Al Shamsi, Senior Manager Sharjah Markets, said, “Welcoming more than two million visitors during the first half of the year reflects Souq Al Jubail’s position as a preferred shopping destination and highlights its success in delivering an experience that meets customers’ expectations through fresh products and high-quality services within a modern and integrated environment.”

He added, “We continue to implement development plans aimed at enhancing the efficiency of facilities and services, adopting best operational practices, and launching initiatives and activities that enrich the visitor experience. These efforts further strengthen Souq Al Jubail’s position as one of the leading commercial and community destinations in the Emirate of Sharjah, while supporting Sharjah Asset Management’s objectives of delivering sustainable value to the community.”

Al Shamsi affirmed that the market will continue to enhance its services and facilities to keep pace with the growing number of visitors, strengthen its role in supporting commercial activity and food security, and reinforce its position as a leading shopping destination. This aligns with the Emirate of Sharjah’s vision of providing integrated commercial destinations that support economic development, contribute to food security, and enhance the quality of life across the emirate.

Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah is one of the markets operated by Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.