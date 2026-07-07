Walk into almost any store in South Africa and you will meet one of the country's best hopes. A young person, often in their very first job, standing at the till or on the shop floor.

For millions, that role is the first rung on the ladder of working life. The real question is whether we treat it that way.

Spar recently made the point that retailers can help tackle South Africa's youth employment crisis. They are right. But I want to push the argument one step further.

The crisis is not only about how many young people we employ. It is about what happens to them once they are through the door.

More than four in 10 young South Africans are out of work, according to Statistics South Africa. Retail is one of the largest employers of the young people who do find jobs. That gives our sector a rare kind of power.

We are not waiting for someone else to solve this. We are already holding part of the solution, one entry-level role at a time.

We hire the young. We rarely develop them

Here is the uncomfortable part.

We are good at hiring young people. We are far less good at developing them. Too often, entry-level retail is treated as a pair of hands rather than a person with potential. We hand over a uniform, a quick induction and a till, then wonder why they leave, or why they never grow.

This is the belief I want to challenge: that a frontline job is a dead end. It is not. It is one of the most powerful development platforms in the country, if we choose to use it.

A young person on a shop floor learns to serve, to solve problems, to handle pressure and to sell. Those are commercial skills and life skills at the same time.

Development is commercial, not charity



Here is the part that should interest every retail leader, not only the socially minded ones.

Developing young frontline people is not charity. It is commercial strategy.

A confident, well-coached young colleague sells more, serves better and stays longer. In a market where consumers count every rand, that human experience is often the only real advantage a retailer has left. You cannot discount your way to loyalty, but you can earn it at the till.

Across the brands I work with in Europe and the Middle East, the pattern is always the same.

When you invest in the capability of frontline teams, conversion, loyalty and retention all improve. There is no reason South Africa should be any different.

In fact, with our young workforce, the opportunity may be greater here than almost anywhere.

The usual objection is cost. In a tight economy, development feels like a luxury. But look closely and the expensive option is the one most retailers already choose, hire, underdevelop, lose, then rehire. Churn is not free. Every young person who walks out is a training investment abandoned and a recruitment cost repeated.

Developing people is not the costly choice. Replacing them is.

What it takes



So what does treating entry-level work as real development actually look like? It does not need a big budget. It needs intent.

Four things make the difference.

First, be clear about what good looks like on the floor, in simple terms a young colleague can copy. Vague standards cannot be learned.

Second, make managers responsible for coaching, not just rostering. A few minutes of honest feedback after a real customer interaction changes behaviour more than any once-off course.

Third, show a path. Young people stay where they can see a future. Name the next step, and help them reach it.

Fourth, measure development, not only attendance and sales. Ask a simple question about every young hire: what are they actually learning to do?

The opportunity is already in-store



South Africa's youth unemployment crisis is real, and retail cannot solve it alone. But we can do something powerful and entirely within our control. We can make sure that every young person who gets a job with us leaves more capable than they arrived.

That is good for them, good for the country and, make no mistake, good for business. The opportunity is standing at our tills right now. We simply have to decide to develop it.

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