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HARARE - Zimbabwe has started blueberry exports to China, an industry body said on Tuesday, after the two countries agreed a protocol on phytosanitary standards last September.
The southern African country, whose climatic conditions have allowed its production of blueberries to increase at one of the fastest rates globally, is seeking to capitalise on booming demand for the fruit linked to health benefits. It is also one of the 53 African countries with free access to China's vast market under Beijing's zero-tariff policy that took effect on May 1.
"Now, work shifts to scaling production and testing the best supply routes to this huge new market," the Horticultural Development Council said in a statement announcing the first shipment. It did not disclose its size.
Zimbabwe, Africa's third-largest blueberry producer after Morocco and South Africa, expects to export 12,000 metric tons of blueberries from about 850 hectares in 2026, from 9,500 tons planted on 650 hectares the previous year, according to HDC data.
The country's main blueberry export markets are the Netherlands, UK, Germany, Spain, South Africa, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.