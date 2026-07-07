Standard Bank has expanded its Export Readiness Programme to Gauteng and the Western Cape, partnering with DHL Express South Africa to help more small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) prepare to enter international markets.

The programme, previously launched in KwaZulu-Natal, is delivered through Standard Bank's Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) offering and is aimed at export-ready businesses with growth potential.

According to the bank, the programme combines business development with practical export training, market insights and logistics expertise to help SMEs build the capabilities needed to compete globally.

Programme targets export-ready SMEs

DHL Express South Africa will provide technical support covering export readiness, international trade processes, customs requirements, logistics, market research, market entry strategies and export finance.

Naledzani Mosomane, head of Enterprise and Supplier Development for Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank South Africa, said the expansion would help more businesses access international markets while strengthening their long-term competitiveness.

Herman Venter, managing director of DHL Express South Africa, said the partnership would equip SMEs with the knowledge needed to navigate cross-border trade and grow internationally.

Applications close on 10 July

The programme is open to qualifying SMEs regardless of where they bank.

To be eligible, businesses must be at least 51% Black-owned, generate annual turnover of between R1m and R50m, have operated for at least 24 months, be based in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal or the Western Cape, and have a South African majority shareholder actively involved in the business.

Applications close on 10 July 2026.

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