Mycrane, a leading global platform for crane rental and purchase, has facilitated the rental of a 400-tonne Sany SCC4000E crawler crane for Bheemaa Infra Solutions, a steel fabrication and structural engineering contractor engaged on the Amaravati Government Complex — the landmark secretariat development forming the administrative centre of Andhra Pradesh's planned new capital city.

The six-month fixture, currently ongoing, was arranged entirely on the Mycrane platform, connecting Bheemaa Infra Solutions with a verified fleet owner and operator able to meet the project's technical and timeline requirements.

The Mycrane platform operates across India, UAE and Saudi Arabia, with further launches planned in key global markets.

Mycrane Trading, based in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, extends the platform's capability into physical equipment transactions - sourcing cranes globally and offering yard sales of verified used equipment, with transparent pricing and full technical documentation for every machine.

The deal with Bheemaa Infra Solutions reflects a broader trend on the platform, with contractors increasingly bringing larger capacity requirements and more complex lifting scopes to Mycrane.

The Amaravati Government Complex – home to the development's five iconic towers – is the centrepiece of Andhra Pradesh's planned new capital city, a secretariat development spanning 32 acres designed to house the state's General Administration Department, Secretariat, and Head of Department offices.

Bheemaa Infra Solutions required a crane with a minimum lifting capacity of 400 tonnes to support heavy lifting operations on a high-rise structure, with immediate availability and full technical validation against project-specific lift plans and load charts, said Mycrane in a statement.

Availability of cranes at this capacity in the Indian rental market is limited, and the fixture required close co-ordination between the client's engineering team, the supplying fleet operator, and Mycrane's India operations across technical alignment, commercial negotiation, and mobilisation planning.

The crane was delivered to the Amaravati site within the project's required timeframe.

Mycrane Founder and CEO Andrei Geikalo said: “A 400-tonne crawler crane is not a commodity rental – availability is tight, mobilisation is complex, and the technical requirements are demanding. But 400 tonnes is not our ceiling.”

“We have already processed a 1,250-tonne crawler crane rental through the platform, and are now in active conversations around requirements that go well beyond even that – with enquiries for crawler cranes of up to 1,600 tonnes, for example,” stated Geikalo.

“At that scale, additional engineering validation and commercial coordination is required beyond the standard workflow, but these projects still originate through Mycrane, which tells you where contractor confidence in digital procurement is heading. India is one of the most demanding crane markets in the world, and we intend to meet customer needs at every capacity level,” he added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

