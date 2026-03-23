Two Indian-flagged liquefied ​petroleum ⁠gas (LPG) tankers on ‌Monday sailed through the Strait ​of Hormuz although overall ​traffic through the critical ​waterway remained blocked, according to data and ⁠sources.

The Pine Gas tanker sailed through the Strait with ​the ‌Jag Vasant following ⁠close ⁠by, shiptracking data on the MarineTraffic ​platform ‌showed.

The Pine ⁠Gas tanker broadcast a message of "India ship and crew", according to separate LSEG ship tracking data.

Hundreds of ships remain stuck ‌inside the Gulf with thousands of ⁠seafarers stranded ​due to the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.

(Reporting ​by ‌Jonathan Saul and ⁠Nidhi Verma; ​Editing by Toby Chopra)