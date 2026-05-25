AD Ports Group has launched a consolidated, multimodal inland logistics network of rail-linked dry ports and cargo depots, including KEZAD Group’s Industry City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD).

This network will position Khalifa Port and Fujairah Terminals as dual gateways for the UAE industry, strengthening the movement of industrial cargo across the UAE and the wider region.

Abu Dhabi-listed AD Ports signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with four UAE manufacturers - Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), EMSTEEL Group, Al Ghurair Iron & Steel, and Tenaris - as anchor industrial cargo clients of the new rail-linked inland logistics network.

The network aims to facilitate the efficient movement of industrial inputs, finished goods and strategic cargo across the UAE. It will connect Khalifa Port and Fujairah Terminals to rail-linked inland dry ports, ICAD, and cargo depots across the UAE.

The network will enable more reliable inbound flows of industrial feedstock and raw materials to UAE manufacturers, while offering greater flexibility for outbound distribution of finished and semi-finished goods, through multiple inland and gateway options.

The consolidated network will benefit manufacturers and industries across KEZAD and other industrial sectors in the UAE.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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