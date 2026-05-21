Saudi-based international entertainment and cultural events company Sela and Egyptian real estate giant Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) have formed a consortium to develop and manage world-class events and entertainment experiences across Egypt.

The consortium will combine Sela’s expertise in experience design, event management, and content creation with TMG’s capabilities in developing residential, commercial, and hospitality destinations to expand expanding Egypt’s entertainment offering.

Rakan Al-Harthy, Managing Director of Sela said the company built a strong presence in Saudi Arabia by delivering some of the country’s largest and most diverse events, before expanding into major global cities, including London and Las Vegas.

"Our entry into Egypt through a strategic consortium of this scale reflects a natural progression in Sela’s regional expansion, building on Saudi expertise that has proven its strength in leading global markets and can now contribute to the wider region’s entertainment landscape," he said.

Hisham Talaat Moustafa, CEO and Managing Director of TMG Holding said the partnership aims to drive a qualitative shift across entertainment, culture, arts, and sports in Egypt.

He added that it will drive recurring revenue growth while positioning TMG's urban communities as attractive destinations on the regional and global entertainment tourism map.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sela will be responsible for managing and developing live experiences and events, including venue operations, festivals, concerts, and field execution. Meanwhile, TMG will serve as the destination and community partner, leveraging its extensive real estate assets, market presence, hospitality platforms, and widespread community reach across Egypt.

The joint platform is expected to drive a wide array of entertainment and cultural sectors, including concerts, live performances, festivals, family-oriented experiences, theatre, comedy, and sports events.

Among the flagship projects is 'CORRIDOR,' a cross-border entertainment platform connecting Saudi Arabia and Egypt through a seamless, coordinated series of cultural and entertainment experiences.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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