Egypt-based One of One Developments has appointed US-based planning, landscape architecture and urban design firm EDSA to master plan its next project, the company said in a press statement.

Details of the new project weren’t disclosed but the company said it is planning new residential projects in New Cairo, Sheikh Zayed as well coastal projects, according to the press statement.

These projects will be overseen and supported from its newly opened head office in New Cairo, the statement said.

“One of One has adopted an expansion strategy focused on launching diversified projects that cater to different customer segments, while delivering real added value through innovative designs, high-quality execution, and integrated services,” said Mostafa Salah, CEO and Board Member.

He said the newly launched Grounds residential project in New Cairo will include an 11-feddan central park to enhance residents’ quality of life and provide the highest standards of comfort and well-being.

“Grounds builds on the success of our Bridges Project, through which the company achieved sales exceeding 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($28 million) within approximately two and a half months. This reflects our vision of developing fully integrated urban communities,” said Salah.

He added the coming months will witness an acceleration in construction progress and new launches, in line with the company’s plans to increase investments in the Egyptian real estate market.

(1 US Dollar = 52.92 Egyptian pounds)

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.