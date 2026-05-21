Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has directed companies approved for listing on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) to complete the sale of their designated stakes before the end of the year, according to a statement.

Madbouly also instructed that decisions transferring the affiliation of all companies previously under the Ministry of Public Business Sector be finalized before June 30th, following the ministry’s abolition.

The directive came during a meeting reviewing the performance of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) unit in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.

For his part, Assistant Prime Minister Hashem El-Sayed announced the launch of “Rashid,” a national AI-powered platform created to inventory and classify state-owned enterprises.

This platform marks a qualitative leap in supporting decision-making, as it provides continuously updated data alongside precise financial and operational analytics.

El-Sayed noted that the inventory process has so far built a database covering more than 600 state-owned companies or firms with government ownership stakes. Data for around 120 companies has already been entered and analyzed as part of the system’s initial operational phase.

Regarding the IPO program and ownership restructuring, the SOE unit has prepared lists of companies targeted for transfer to the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) and other national funds, in addition to companies selected for listing on the EGX.

This includes the temporary listing of six companies in March 2026, followed by 10 companies by the end of April 2026, and four companies during the first half of June 2026.

Coordination is also ongoing with relevant authorities to accelerate the completion of listing procedures for around 10 petroleum-sector companies during June 2026. The measures are part of the state’s broader plan to maximize the value of public assets and encourage greater private sector participation.

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