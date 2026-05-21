Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Wednesday’s trading session with a collective fall, as the EGX30 index went down by 1.59% to 5,1936.75 points.

The Shariah index fell by 1.46% to 5,742.7 points, while the EGX35-LV dropped by 2.03% to 5,784.63 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index finished the session lower by 2.37% at 14,421.03 points and by 2.32% at 20,103.05 points, respectively.

The EGX’s turnover hit EGP 9.346 billion through the exchange of 2.239 billion shares over 200,658 transactions. Meanwhile, the market cap amounted to EGP 3.711 trillion.

Retail investors dominated 74.76% of trading transactions, whereas institutions represented 25.23%.

Egyptians controlled the trading with 86.29%, while foreign and Arab investors equaled 9% and 4.7%, respectively.

Foreign and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 290.446 million and EGP 222.268 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 512.715 million.