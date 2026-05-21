Arab Finance: First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR) entered into a strategic partnership agreement with MEA-focused fintech company Network International to advance Egypt’s digital payments landscape, according to an emailed press release.

This collaboration aims to provide FABMISR with a wide range of payment processing services, boosting the lender's digital transformation shift, enhancing customer experience, and providing access to secure, innovative payment solutions, playing a significant role in Egypt's financial inclusion agenda.

Meanwhile, Network International will equip FABMISR with a world-class, end-to-end payments platform designed to elevate its digital capabilities.

The offering features card issuing and acquiring processing through Network’s N-Genius™ multi-channel platform and a suite of value-added services tailored to meet growing customer needs.

Commenting on the partnership, Mariam Elsamny, Head of Consumer Banking at FABMISR, said: “Our partnership with Network International is a significant step in supporting Egypt’s national financial inclusion agenda while delivering a world-class experience that empowers our customers.”

“By expanding access to smarter payments and improving transaction security, we are offering personalized experiences that deepen customer engagement and reinforce FABMISR’s role as a driving force in the digital economy,” Elsamny added.

Dr. Reda Helal, Group Managing Director – Processing, Africa at Network International, said: "This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, secure, and scalable payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market."

This partnership highlights Network International’s strength in delivering secure, scalable, and forward-thinking payment solutions to leading financial institutions. It supports the company’s strategic objective to grow its presence in North Africa and reinforce its position as a catalyst for the region’s digital economic transformation.

Benefiting from Network International's advanced processing capabilities, FABMISR is set to widen its digital service portfolio in addition to delivering enhanced value to its customers. This strategic collaboration accelerates speed-to-market, strengthens security, and drives greater operational efficiency.

In line with Egypt’s national financial inclusion agenda and Vision 2030, the alliance promotes wider access to secure, efficient, and innovative payment solutions across retail, corporate, and SME segments. It also reaffirms FABMISR’s position as a progressive market leader, committed to leveraging advanced technologies to better serve its growing customer base and contribute to Egypt’s sustainable economic growth.

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