Riyadh -- The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) licensed “Tatbiq Darahem Company for Technology Almaliya” to conduct payment services by providing account information–one of the services associated with open banking.

With “Tatbiq Darahem Company for Technology Almaliya”, there are now 32 licensed companies offering payment services in Saudi Arabia.



The license was granted following the successful completion of the regulatory sandbox phase under SAMA's supervision.

The decision reflects SAMA's ongoing efforts to support and enable the financial sector, enhance the efficiency and flexibility of financial transactions, and promote innovation in financial services.

This aims to advance financial inclusion and expand access to financial services across all segments of society.



SAMA emphasizes the importance of dealing exclusively with authorized financial institutions. To view licensed and permitted financial institutions, visit SAMA's official website.