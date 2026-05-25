Egypt - Ahmed Rostom, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, convened a high-level meeting with Ashraf Negm, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the National Investment Bank (NIB); Osama Saleh, Chairperson of Ayady for Investment and Development and former Minister of Investment; Rafeh Saleh, CEO of the Entrepreneurship Sector at NI Capital; and Hazem Saafan, Chairperson of Sahl Electronic Payments.

The meeting was also attended by Heba Zaki, Director of the Egypt Entrepreneurship and Innovation Centre, alongside senior ministry officials.

Discussions centered on strengthening cooperation to develop and expand Egypt’s electronic payments system, with the goal of improving citizens’ living standards and enhancing the efficiency of public services.

The talks also addressed investment projects affiliated with NIB and ongoing efforts to reinforce Egypt’s entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem.

Rostom emphasized that digital transformation and the modernization of government services are central pillars of Egypt’s sustainable development agenda. He underscored the importance of forging strong partnerships with the private sector to leverage modern expertise and technologies, thereby delivering more efficient and accessible services to citizens.

The Minister highlighted that effective collaboration with national companies specializing in financial technology is a vital component in advancing Egypt’s digital infrastructure and achieving financial inclusion.

Representatives of the participating companies, particularly those in the smart payments sector, reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the state’s efforts by providing innovative technological solutions that simplify daily transactions.

The meeting also reviewed mechanisms to expand the use of modern digital solutions in government and public services, with participants examining the latest technologies offered by Sahl in the field of digital payments. These efforts, they noted, align with Egypt’s strong orientation toward building an integrated digital economy.

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