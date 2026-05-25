Arab Finance: Egypt for Poultry (Egypco) turned profitable, with a net profit of EGP 7.150 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, against net losses of EGP 2.809 million in Q1 2025, according to the financial results.

Revenues hiked to EGP 22.643 million in the January-March 2026 period, compared to EGP 1.908 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.168 in Q1 2026, compared to a loss per share of EGP 0.066 in Q1 2025.

In 2025, Egypco suffered 69.93% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated losses attributable to the parent company at EGP 10.776 million, compared to EGP 6.341 million.